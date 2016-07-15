Photo: Notorious Boko Haram terrorist captured in Bauchi, confesses to killing over 150 people in Baga

The Bauchi State Police Command said it arrest​ed of​​​ a top Boko Haram fighter, Muhammad Adamu Nafiu, who confessed to having killed over 150 people in Baga Borno State. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state commissioner of police, Garba Umar, said that the ​25-year-old suspect is a notorious ​terrorist, who relocated to Tama village in Toro Local Government Area in order to evade

Added April 19, 2017

