29

views
Unfave

Photo of Nigerian man 'Nwa Jesus' before his 'accidental' death in India

It has been four days since the 'accidental' death of Nigerian national, Ifeanyi Madu alias Nwa Jesu in Bengaluru, India Madu died under mysterious circumstances even as the police claimed that the Nigerian died after falling from a bike when they were on a drug bust on Sunday night. However, members of the African community in the city termed Madu’s death “a cold-blooded murder.” See
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Last photo of 2pac Shakur taken minutes before he was shot in '96
    added December 08, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Nadia Buhari teases us with the back photo of a man believed to be the father of her twins
    added February 15, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photo of Nigerian deathrow convict, Chijioke Stephen Obioha, who will be executed this Friday
    added November 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 'It is a shame for the Ooni Of Ife to claim Jesus is his father after all the rituals he has done'- Seun Kuti
    added August 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Nigerian man charged to court for alleged involvement in online scam in South Africa
    added April 29, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog