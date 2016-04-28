Photo of Orphanage building being built by Odion Ighalo
Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chinese Super League striker Odion Ighalo
took to his Twitter account early this morning to share a photo of the
orphanage home he is building at Ijegun, Lagos State.
The
one storey building, one of the footballer's many ways of giving back
to the society, is almost ready and will be launched by the footballer
when he comes back from China to Lagos this summer
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 19, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog