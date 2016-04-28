Photo of Orphanage building being built by Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chinese Super League striker Odion Ighalo took to his Twitter account early this morning to share a photo of the orphanage home he is building at Ijegun, Lagos State. The one storey building, one of the footballer's many ways of giving back to the society, is almost ready and will be launched by the footballer when he comes back from China to Lagos this summer

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 19, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

