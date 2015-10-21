Bayo Akinloye A photo depicting a clergyman dressed in a purple-and-white cassock with a rifle cradled in his arms has gone viral. The photo was apparently taken in a church. He appeared to have posed for the camera, maintaining a sombre mien, close to an altar bedecked in white and purple clothes and a pair […] The post Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017

from The Punch News

