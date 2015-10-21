29

views
Unfave

Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral

Bayo Akinloye A photo depicting a clergyman dressed in a purple-and-white cassock with a rifle cradled in his arms has gone viral. The photo was apparently taken in a church. He appeared to have posed for the camera, maintaining a sombre mien, close to an altar bedecked in white and purple clothes and a pair […] The post Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral
    added January 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Try Not To Melt As You See These Photos Of A Father & Daughter’s Ridiculously Gorgeous Natural Hair
    added July 04, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. Beautiful photo of bride breastfeeding during her wedding ceremony goes viral
    added June 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Video of TB Joshua's meeting with 'Lucifer' goes viral (photos)
    added January 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Check out the photo of this father and son that has gone viral
    added October 21, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog