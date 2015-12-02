Photo of the man who impregnated his biological daughter and forced her to throw their baby into a well in Bauchi
55 year old Abdulkadir Mohammed pictured left, impregnated his 20 year old daughter, Dije
Abdulkadir, and forced her to throw the baby girl she gave birth to
inside a well in Gamawa, Bauchi state. The baby was however rescued by
neighbors who spotted the child in the well (Read here) Abdulkadir and Dije have been arrested by the police and charged to court. Photo credit: Aishat Alubankudi
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added April 05, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog