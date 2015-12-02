27

Photo of the man who impregnated his biological daughter and forced her to throw their baby into a well in Bauchi

55 year old Abdulkadir Mohammed pictured left, impregnated his 20 year old daughter, Dije Abdulkadir, and forced her to throw the baby girl she gave birth to inside a well in Gamawa, Bauchi state. The baby was however rescued by neighbors who spotted the child in the well (Read here) Abdulkadir and Dije have been arrested by the police and charged to court. Photo credit: Aishat Alubankudi
