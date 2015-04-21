38

Photos: 3-year-old girl kidnapped at gunpoint in Delta State has been released

Baby Rainbow, who was abducted by gunmen in Sapele, Delta State was released by her abductors on Monday, July 17. No ransom paid for her release, reports said. She is pictured above with her grandmother after her release.  LIB recalls that the 3-year-old girl was whisked away from her grandmother at gun point at Oghene Road, on Tuesday, July 11, at about 7:30pm. See previous report here
