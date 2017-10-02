21

views
Unfave

PHOTOS: 50 dead, 406 wounded in Las Vegas shooting

Added October 02, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. PHOTOS: 50 dead, 406 wounded in Las Vegas shooting
    added October 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. BREAKING: 58 killed, 515 wounded in Las Vegas shooting
    added October 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. BREAKING: More than 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting – Police
    added October 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Death toll in Las Vegas concert shooting rises to 50
    added October 02, 2017 from Guardian News
  5. BREAKING: Las Vegas shooting ‘senseless tragedy’, says Pope
    added October 02, 2017 from The Punch News