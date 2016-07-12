26

views
Unfave

Photos: A pagan community in Niger State where women don't cover their breasts

Nafiu Umar Balarabe posted photos from a remote community in Niger State that practice paganism, alleging that some evangelists are trying to convert the people to Christianity. His words after the cut. "This is a challenge to all Muslim Community in the the North and especially from North central. This village is called Birnin Amina in Rijau Local Government of Niger state. The
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 05, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: A pagan community in Niger State where women don't cover their breasts
    added February 05, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: Aftermath of an attack by Fulani herdsmen in a community in Niger State
    added July 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: Flood ravages some communities in Niger state
    added August 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: Visually impaired people in Niger state stage protest over government's plan to ban them from begging on the streets
    added July 24, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Chief of Air Staff and entourage, visit 'home of Alpha Jets' in Niger State (Photos)
    added November 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog