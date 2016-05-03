30

Photos: Army discovers shallow graves of Boko Haram terrorists who died from gunshot wounds

Troops of 119 Task Force Battalion of 7 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole while on mop up and clearance patrol yesterday, discovered shallow graves used to bury of Boko Haram members that escaped with gun shot wounds and died after an encounter on 13th January 2017. The troops also recovered a 36 Hand Grenade and one 12.7 X 108mm round of ammunition concealed by the terrorists.
Added January 16, 2017
