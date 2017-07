Suspected members of Badoo cult moved from their Ikorodu base on Tuesday, attacking two churches in Owode Onirin. Two babies and a woman were killed while the only survivor is still unconscious. Here are photos after the attack at Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Crystal Church of Christ parish where the hoodlums smashed a big stone on the […]

Added July 05, 2017

from The Punch News