Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile

A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm. Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos: "Just around noon under Ojuelegba bridge, in Surulere area of Lagos state; I sighted this lady(her name is Bisi) driving a

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 14, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

