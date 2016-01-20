Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile
A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm.
Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos:
"Just around noon under Ojuelegba bridge, in Surulere area of Lagos state; I sighted this lady(her name is Bisi) driving a
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog