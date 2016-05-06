Photos: Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven rescues another boy tortured and abandoned by his family in Akwa Ibom

Danish aid worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who garnered international attention after she rescued severely malnourished child branded a witch and left to starve to death, has done it again. The founder of the Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) took to her Facebook page moments ago to announce the rescue of another boy abandoned by his family. "Today Nsidibe Orok

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 13, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

