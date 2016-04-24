login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Stocks: Expectation of economic recovery to further boost confidence this week
Internet celeb who said scammers use her boobs to deceive people catches 50cents’ attention
Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket
Renowned Baby Food Maker Augustsecrets set to Launch its Sample Meal Plan Book | Saturday, June 10th
Untapped treasure of the treasure base of Nigeria
Trending Nigerian News
Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen
'Everything is still possible' - Ogbeide not giving up on Lobi Stars title chase
Young American-based Nigerian set to contest for presidency in 2019 - NAIJ.COM
Man escaped London attack with glass of beer
South Korea unveils $10bn stimulus to boost jobs, welfare
17
views
Photos: Fayose buys petrol from blackmarket
Added June 05, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
PHOTOS: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Suleiman in Ekiti
added January 25, 2017 from
The Punch News
[PHOTOS] Fayose leads Ekiti residents to put out petrol station fire
added January 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
Photos: Fayose stops his convoy to dish beans from a bean sellers pot
added May 24, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
PHOTOS: Fayose storms bank, withdraws N5m from ‘frozen account’
added December 15, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photos: Fayose returns from China
added April 24, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us