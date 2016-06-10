9

views
Unfave

Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion

Added October 25, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Fayose’s G-Wagon catches fire on motion
    added October 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. The luxury inside Adefarasin’s G Wagon
    added June 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. More trouble for Samsung as phone catches fire on plane
    added October 06, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Breaking: Fayose’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon catches fire in motion
    added October 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  5. Photos: Fayose's aide, Lere Olayinka, drinks alcohol with his friends to celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's defeat at the Supreme court
    added July 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog