A suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around University of Maiduguri community in the early hours of Monday, April 10. No casualty was recorded except the two female suicide bombers who died. Their remains were deposited at Borno state specialist hospital by the NEMA team and SEMA emergency response teams.

Added April 11, 2017

