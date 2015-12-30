24

views
Unfave

Photos: Gov. Ambode, Tinubu at Commissioning of Aboru-Abesan link bridge adjourning roads & Health Care Centre in Alimosho LG

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule; Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon during the commissioning of the newly built Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge and adjourning roads in Church Street, Giwa Street, Victor Fagbemi
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 31, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Gov. Ambode, Tinubu at Commissioning of Aboru-Abesan link bridge adjourning roads & Health Care Centre in Alimosho LG
    added March 31, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos:Gov. Ambode inspects ongoing construction of Aboru-Abesan link road, Ajasa command rd
    added April 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. PHOTOS: Gov Ambode’s convoy arrests airforce cadets for assult
    added December 30, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Photos: Woman gives birth to triplets at Health Care Centre in Obudu, Cross Rivers State
    added February 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Ambode promises improved health care for residents
    added March 10, 2016 from The Punch News