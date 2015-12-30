Photos: Gov. Ambode, Tinubu at Commissioning of Aboru-Abesan link bridge adjourning roads & Health Care Centre in Alimosho LG

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule; Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon during the commissioning of the newly built Aboru-Abesan Link Bridge and adjourning roads in Church Street, Giwa Street, Victor Fagbemi

