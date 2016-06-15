14

Photos: Jim Iyke and Billionaire Businessman Chima Anyaso meet Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Friday, Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke and Billionaire businessman Chima Anyaso paid a courtesy visit to the presidential Hilltop in Abeokuta to have a meeting with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Jim Iyke before the meeting hinted that he was going to meet a 'King Maker', perhaps he has 2019 politics in view.
