login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ikechukwu, Lynxxx battle for supremacy in new reality TV show
Photos: senate public hearing
Brave woman saves husband from crocodile’s jaws
Lagosians to book mini buses on mobile app
I have no certificate scandal, says Jonathan
Trending Nigerian News
Nigerian-born actress, Queen Blessing Itua pictured with 50cent and Chilli Of TLC on Hollywood movie set (Photos)
Buhari Approves Establishment of Naval Base in Lake Chad to Boost Security
PHOTOS: Lagos inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps
Omoyele Sowore reacts to Ahmadu Bello University VC affirming Dino Melaye as a graduate of the insitution
Mass arrests an affront to democracy, US tells Russia
23
views
PHOTOS: Lagos inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps
Added March 27, 2017
from The Punch News
Related Nigerian News
PHOTOS: Lagos inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps
added March 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
Lagos appoints DIG Ajao Head Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps
added November 15, 2016 from
The Punch News
Ambode kicks against land grabbing, approves Lagos corps
added August 15, 2016 from
The Punch News
Lagos state government signs law prohibiting land grabbing in the state
added August 15, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Lagos State Government Signs Laws to Curb Land Grabbing
added August 15, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us