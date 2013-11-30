26

views
Unfave

Photos: NAF recovers helicopter crashed into lagoon

Added July 07, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: NAF recovers helicopter crashed into lagoon
    added July 07, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Five dead as helicopter crashes into TV tower in Istanbul (Videos/Photos)
    added March 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Helicopter crashes into crowded Scottish pub
    added November 30, 2013 from The Punch News
  4. NAF helicopter crashes into water
    added July 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. [BREAKING] Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes into water
    added July 06, 2017 from The Punch News