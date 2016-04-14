21

views
Unfave

PHOTOS: Newly built pedestrian bridge at Ojota

Added March 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lagos to construct additional pedestrian bridge at Ojota
    added April 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: Newly built bus park at Iyana Oworo, By Lagos State Government
    added June 19, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Lagos to construct additional pedestrian bridge at Ojota
    added April 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Lagos state Gov encourages Lagosians to make use of the pedestrian bridge at Berger bus-stop rather than crossing the express
    added August 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Man Attempts to Jump Off Jakande Pedestrian Bridge in Lagos
    added February 20, 2017 from Bella Naija