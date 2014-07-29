26

views
Unfave

Photos: Nine facing death sentences in Indonesia as authorities discover Nigerian drug syndicate

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday April 12, said it has discovered a Nigerian drug syndicate following the arrest of a German citizen at the airport by the National Anti Narcotics Agency. The German citizen identified only by the initials CG was detained on April 3, by customs officers after arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. Officers noticed something was
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Nine facing death sentences in Indonesia as authorities discover Nigerian drug syndicate
    added April 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Albino killers may face death sentence in Malawi
    added July 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. AI Calls for Abolition of Death Sentence in Nigeria, As global Execution Witnesses 50% Increase
    added April 06, 2016 from This Day News
  4. FG makes clemency plea for Nigerians sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Indonesia
    added March 10, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Child abductors in Akwa Ibom face death sentence -Akpabio
    added July 29, 2014 from The Punch News