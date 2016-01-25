Photos of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu struggling with Prison warders

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was not devoid of drama. On arrival at the Federal High Court Abuja, the IPOB leader stubbornly refused the directive of Prison officials that he should go to the courtroom through an entrance usually used by judges. During the altercation, Kanu used his handcuffed hands to repeatedly hit the warders who struggled to restrain him. Another photo after the cut... This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji's Blog. Read the original ...

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 10, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

