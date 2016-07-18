39

Photos of police vehicles allegedly recovered from former IGP, Solomon Arase

Photos of police vehicles allegedly recovered from former IGP, Solomon Arase These are allegedly some of the automobiles recovered from former IG of Police, Solomon Arase. The current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on Sunday, July 17, 2016 said that Arase went away with 24 police vehicles upon retiring from service, an allegation denied by the ex-police boss. Mr Arase, who described the allegation as spiteful propaganda, said that all the automobiles bought by the police under him were distributed to the state commands and other appropriate units ...
Added December 27, 2016
from Linda Ikeji Blog

