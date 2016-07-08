Photos of the Igando house where notorious Kidnapper Evans kept his victms

Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has been in the news for quite some time now because of his shocking kidnapping tales. Recently released photos show the house where the billionaire kidnapper kept his victims. Located at No 21, Prophet Asaye Close, Igando, Lagos, the bungalow which has an inscription on the main gate that reads ''Jesus is Alive'', sits between two

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added June 18, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

