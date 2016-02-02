16

views
Unfave

Photos of the Naval Admiral who was found dead at his home in Lagos yesterday

Fleet Commander of Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, was found dead at his Apapa, Lagos residence yesterday (Read here). Some allege that Admiral Ikoli shot himself dead triggering suspicion of another high profile suicide case, while others are convinced that he was assassinated. Close aides say the deceased had been depressed for a while over his inability to pay the
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 06, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos of the Naval Admiral who was found dead at his home in Lagos yesterday
    added April 06, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Navy Commander Found Dead in his Home in Lagos
    added April 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Photos: Oni of Ife visits Tinubu at his home in Lagos
    added February 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Navy Admiral found dead in his home in Lagos
    added April 05, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: Lady shares photos of her little cousin who was allegedly battered by her guardian in Abuja
    added August 17, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog