Photos of the Naval Admiral who was found dead at his home in Lagos yesterday

Fleet Commander of Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, was found dead at his Apapa, Lagos residence yesterday (Read here). Some allege that Admiral Ikoli shot himself dead triggering suspicion of another high profile suicide case, while others are convinced that he was assassinated. Close aides say the deceased had been depressed for a while over his inability to pay the

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 06, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

