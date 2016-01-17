19

views
Unfave

Photos: Suspected Nigerian and Ghanaian drug peddlers arrested with 10 grams of cocaine

Suspected Nigerian and Ghanaian drug peddlers Sunday Anya Uka and Nana Mensah were arrested late last month during a cocaine bust at St Marks Road near Cubbon Park, Bangalore, India. Anti-narcotic squads raiding drug peddlers are now adapting and redrawing their strategy to overpower the sturdy and agile Africans who often prove too much to handle for the police personnel, as the biggest
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added May 02, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Suspected Nigerian and Ghanaian drug peddlers arrested with 10 grams of cocaine
    added May 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: 5 Nigerian drug peddlers arrested in India with 210 grams of cocaine
    added January 17, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: 4 Nigerians and a Malian arrested for illegal sales of 4,580 kg of psychotropic drugs in Kano
    added August 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photo: Nigerian drug smuggler arrested with 1.55kg of heroin in Delhi, India
    added February 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: 25-year-old Nigerian drug peddler nabbed in India with 53 grams of cocaine
    added March 24, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog