Photos: Woman identified as Chinagorom Adibe drowns after car plunges into Lagos Lagoon

A woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine died after a car plunged into the Lagoon at Mekwen Bridge Bonny camp inward Marina on Saturday, February 18th at about 7.47 PM. Preliminary investigation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL with two

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 19, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

