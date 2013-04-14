Photos: Woman identified as Chinagorom Adibe drowns after car plunges into Lagos Lagoon
A woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine died after a car plunged into the
Lagoon at Mekwen Bridge Bonny camp inward Marina on Saturday, February 18th at about
7.47 PM. Preliminary investigation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's ERT at
the scene of the incident revealed that a silver colour Kia Rio car
with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL with two
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 19, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog