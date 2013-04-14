35

views
Unfave

Photos: Woman identified as Chinagorom Adibe drowns after car plunges into Lagos Lagoon

A woman identified as one Chinagorom Adibe Fustine died after a car plunged into the Lagoon at Mekwen Bridge Bonny camp inward Marina on Saturday, February 18th at about 7.47 PM. Preliminary investigation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency's ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a silver colour Kia Rio car with registration number Lagos MUS 38 BL with two
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 19, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Woman identified as Chinagorom Adibe drowns after car plunges into Lagos Lagoon
    added February 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photos: Woman who drowned after car plunged into Lagos Lagoon was pregnant- NEMA
    added February 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Driver dies as vehicle plunges into Lagos river
    added August 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Body Of Ikoyi Golf Club Manager Found Day After Van Plunges Into Lagos River
    added April 14, 2013 from Sahara Reporters
  5. Graphic photos: Woman set her Nigerian husband and brother in law on fire in Ghana
    added November 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog