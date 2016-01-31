Photos: Young man who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv before coronation banished from Tiv land
A young man from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue
State, who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv minutes before
coronation has been banished from Tiv land by The Tiv Traditional
Council, for butchery of the consecrated Tor Tiv Stool.
Stephen Nyitse caused stir after he sat on the throne of
the about to be coronated Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse on Saturday, March
4th, at
Added March 05, 2017
