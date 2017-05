Femi Makinde, Osogbo A group within the All Progressives Congress Known as Adeleke Support Group has asked the party to pick the candidate of the party for the by-election to fill the vacant seat of the Osun West Senatorial District at the Senate from the family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Adeleke, who […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 17, 2017

from The Punch News