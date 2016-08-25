login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Dettol Donates Handwashing Sites to Mark Global Handwashing Day
Plateau killings: NAF deploys air assets, personnel for peace
EU to consider further measures against North Korea
TUC Backs Govs on New Paris Club Loan Request
Foundation to Establish Bone Marrow Transplant Centre
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria on brink of total collapse – Christian lawmakers
Aare-Ona Kakanfo: Atiku, Fayose Congratulate Alaafin, Gani Adams
Nigerian universities must be self-reliant, says Ajayi Crowther VC
Alumni celebrate homecoming, reunion
Winners emerge in Lagos essay competition
8
views
Plateau killings: NAF deploys air assets, personnel for peace
Added October 19, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
LASG deploys 300 LASTMA personnel for Lagos City Marathon
added February 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
…deploys 36,000 personnel for Yuletide
added December 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
INEC deploys 18, 511 personnel for Edo election
added September 07, 2016 from
The Punch News
NSCDC deploys 10,000 personnel for Edo gov poll
added September 02, 2016 from
The Punch News
INEC to deploy 18,511 personnel for Edo governorship poll
added August 25, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us