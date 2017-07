The parents of Mrs. Irene Dashit, a teacher allegedly strangled by her husband, Victor Dashit, in Dadin-Kowa, Jos on July 2, have returned the dowry paid on her head by her husband’s family. “By our tradition, when a man kills our daughter while married to him, the bride price must be returned to the husband’s […]

Added July 23, 2017

from The Punch News