login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Police arrest 3 students for faking kidnapping in Enugu
Kolarov set for Roma switch: Guardiola
Minister accuses Turkey of acting like former Communist East Germany
Leicester reject Roma’s bid for Mahrez
2019″ No, PDP is a non issue, we don’t even care … – Okorocha
Trending Nigerian News
Abuja taxi driver kills ex-ambassador, steals car
Third man named in Diezani’s alleged $1.7bn US corruption case
Shocking: How A Surulere Man went From 13 seconds Of S3x to Lasting 38 Minutes. Click Here to Read
A’court frees Ngilari of fraud, quashes five-year jail term
UNIOSUN crisis: NAF begins personnel’s trial
5
views
Police arrest 3 students for faking kidnapping in Enugu
Added July 21, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Police arrest UNILAG students for attacking VC
added January 24, 2017 from
The Punch News
Police arrest vice principal for raping teenager in Nasarawa
added January 04, 2017 from
The Punch News
Police arrest barber, teacher for raping minors in Kaduna
added February 09, 2016 from
The Punch News
Imo Police Arrest Varsity Student, Boyfriend Over Arranged Kidnap
added October 01, 2010 from
Guardian News
Police arrest 23 for robbery, kidnapping in Ogun
added September 02, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us