Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The police have arrested a fleeing Boko Haram deputy commander, Seth Yakubu, at Gwako Village in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory. The 20-year-old insurgent, who hailed from the Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was nabbed at about 11.30am on Sunday after a tip-off, the FCT Commissioner of […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 24, 2017

from The Punch News