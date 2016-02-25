Samuel Awoyinfa The Ogun State police command has arrested four suspected armed robbers at Oke-ira Ilashe area of Agbara, Ado-odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The suspects are Muse Ibrahim, Alashe Olaleye, Efe Ejoh and Olamilekan Adebayo. The suspects were arrested on Thursday following their attack on a block factory located in the […] The post Police arrest four robbery suspects appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 28, 2017

