23

views
Unfave

Police arrest four robbery suspects

Samuel Awoyinfa The Ogun State police command has arrested four suspected armed robbers at Oke-ira Ilashe area of Agbara, Ado-odo Ota Local Government Area of the state. The suspects are Muse Ibrahim, Alashe Olaleye, Efe Ejoh and Olamilekan Adebayo. The suspects were   arrested on Thursday following their attack on a block factory located in the […] The post Police arrest four robbery suspects appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Police arrest four robbery suspects
    added January 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Police arrest four robbery suspects, recover weapons
    added November 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Police arrest four robbery suspects in military camouflage
    added November 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Police arrest two robbery suspects, recover stolen car
    added February 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Police arrest armed robbery suspect, recover arms
    added June 08, 2016 from The Punch News