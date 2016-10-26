22

Police arrest LG boss over assassination attempt on Melaye

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Alhaji Taofiq Isah, over the alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye. The senator’s country residence in Kogi was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Saturday, April 15. Briefing newsmen in Lokoja, Inalegwu […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 19, 2017
from The Punch News

