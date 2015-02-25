Police arrest manufacture, dealer of illegal firearms in Osun 

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The police in Osun State have arrested a manufacturer and a dealer of illegal firearms around Ile Ife. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, who paraded the suspects, a 72-year-old Adebowale Aderibigbe ( dealer) and Akeem Nasiru ( manufacturer) before journalists in Osogbo on Friday said their arrests were […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 09, 2017

from The Punch News

