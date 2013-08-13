8

Police arrests Three Men for allegedly Defrauding Lagos Speaker of N9.2m

Three men, Frank Nwokobia, 27, Ezeoke Kanayochukwu, 25, and Godwin Essien, 28 have been charged by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for cyber crime and theft of N9.2million, which reportedly belongs to the Lagos State House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. The police said the three men conspired to hack the Facebook account of […] The post Police arrests Three Men for allegedly Defrauding Lagos Speaker of N9.2m appeared first on BellaNaija.
