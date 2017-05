By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos What would have resulted into a serious bloodbath was yesterday averted by the Police as it led other security operatives to barricade the Plateau state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) occupied by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the party, thereby averting a clash between the faction and […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added May 06, 2017

from This Day News