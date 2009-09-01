login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
You can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman warns Buhari
‘Sombre’ Britain prepares for historic Brexit talks
Theresa May dares Queen Elizabeth, cancels next year’s Queen’s Speech
Beyonce, Jay Z’s twins’ sexes revealed
Presidential ambition reason Fayose refuses to pay workers’ salary – APC
Trending Nigerian News
See the house billionaire kidnapper Evans built for his mum in Nnewi (photo)
Godwin Emefiele: From Zero to Hero?
"When your sisters pull up".. With luxurious cars! (photo)
Without restructuring, Nigeria is heading for terminal illness — Akin Osuntokun
FRSC’s psychiatric test for traffic offenders is militant — Adenusi
13
views
Police dispel reports of truck-load of arms, ammunition covered with yams in Nnewi
Added June 18, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Police dispel reports of truck-load of arms, ammunition covered with yams in Nnewi
added June 18, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Police foil attempt to smuggle truck-load of rice from coy
added September 01, 2009 from
Vanguard News
Ogun customs impound seven truck-loads of smuggled wood
added February 08, 2016 from
The Punch News
Army destroys truck-load of illegally refined fuel in Edo
added February 14, 2014 from
The Punch News
NDLEA intercepts truck-load of Indian hemp
added November 11, 2009 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us