Police foil robbery in Ogun, arrest three

The Ogun State Police Command says it has foiled a robbery at the Golden Heritage Estate in Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government  Area of the state. It added that its operatives arrested three suspected robbers in the process. The command said on Sunday that the robbers, who came to the estate at about […] The post Police foil robbery in Ogun, arrest three appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
January 29, 2017
