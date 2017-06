ARMSTRONG BAKAM, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has begun huntinh for a nail-cutter man who allegedly had anal sex with a 13-year-old Almajiri boy in Darazo Local Government Area of the State. The man who was said to have committed the crime sometime in 2016, gave the Almajiri boy, Umar Ali, Forty Naira (N40) […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 03, 2017

from The Punch News