Police letter demoting Lagos CP not authorised – Okiro

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro, has dismissed a letter from the commission purportedly demoting the Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police. He stated that the letter was not authorised and should be ignored. The commission’s Permanent Secretary, Musa Istifanus, […]

Added October 12, 2017

