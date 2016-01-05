19

Police nab 62-year-old, others for kidnapping, robbery in Bauchi

Armstrong Bakam, Bauchi The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old man and six others for kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state, based on intelligence
