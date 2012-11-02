login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
DRC Ebola outbreak: Lessons from West Africa
FG conducts 4,349 surgeries, 17,793 screenings for indigent Nigerians
Former Vanguard Chief Accountant sentenced to 14 years in prison for Forgery and Stealing
Buratai Warns Officers to Steer Clear of Politics
Police place N30m bounty on notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans
Trending Nigerian News
Adeleke: Coroner threatens to arrest O/C Homicide, DPO
Iwobi Returns As Sanchez Fires Arsenal Past Sunderland
Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking' - Yahoo7 News
BREAKING: Trump asked me to end Flynn probe, ex-FBI boss wrote in memo
What Is All These We Are Hearing About Tonto Dike And Her Nanny?
11
views
Police place N30m bounty on notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans
Added May 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire who was rescued by his gang members at the Owerri High Court has been killed
added March 02, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Police begin investigation of escape of kidnap kingpin
added February 03, 2017 from
The Punch News
Photos of the notorious kidnapping kingpin abducted by gunmen at Owerri High Court
added January 27, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Gunmen stampede Owerri High Court Premises Rescues Notorious kidnapping kingpin, Vampire
added January 27, 2017 from
This Day News
Bishop Nelly, notorious kidnap kingpin, gunned down
added November 02, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us