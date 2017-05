Kunle Falayi Six months after Musa Sunday, an Inspector with the Lagos State Police Command went missing while on official duty, police authorities have recovered his rifle but not his body. This has become another reason for his distraught family to call on the police to intensify efforts to recover his body. Saturday PUNCH learnt […]

Added May 12, 2017

