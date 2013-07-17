login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Butcher bags 30 days jail sentence for stealing goat
Vibes! Watch Mr. Eazi perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden
#BNBling: A One Question Interview “Will You Marry Me?” Brenda & Ranti’s Proposal Story #TheAnobas18
Nigerian lawmakers seek to reduce power of presidency | Article [AMP]
Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing 10
Trending Nigerian News
Police rescue abducted colleague, kill 4 kidnappers
Abducted NNPC Contractors, Others Rescued from Boko Haram
Senate rejects Land Use Act removal in a major blow to economic reforms
Glo, Etisalat lose internet users as MTN, Airtel gain
Weak U.S. inflation, retail sales data dim rate hike prospects
29
views
Police rescue abducted colleague, kill 4 kidnappers
Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Police rescue 2 Chinese, kill suspected kidnapper in Ogun
added July 17, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Police rescue abducted colleague, kill 4 kidnappers
added July 27, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Police rescue 12-year-old from kidnappers, arrest one
added October 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
BREAKING: Police rescue abducted schoolgirls
added March 06, 2016 from
The Punch News
BREAKING: Police rescue abducted ex-minister, Anisulowo
added May 03, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us