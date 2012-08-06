Police rescue abducted woman, parade 17 suspects in Calabar

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar The Cross River State Police Command has rescued a 22-year-old woman, Bassey Happiness-Okon who was abducted by some unidentified gunmen while returning from her business centre on Marian Road, Calabar. Briefing newsmen on the achievement of the command, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said that Happiness-Okon was rescued on […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 29, 2017

from The Punch News

