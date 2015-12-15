18

views
Unfave

Police seize leading arms supplier to herdsmen, kidnappers in Delta

Added June 02, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Police seize leading arms supplier to herdsmen, kidnappers in Delta
    added June 02, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Police arrest informants, drugs and food suppliers to suspected kidnappers in Bauchi State
    added December 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. ‘Agatu lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four years’
    added January 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Police arrest man for planning to burn supermarket in Ondo
    added January 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. EFCC: Dasuki used arms cash to buy assets in London, Dubai
    added December 15, 2015 from The Punch News