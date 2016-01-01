23

Police sergeant, retired ASP arrested for ‘robbery’ in Lagos hotel

Afeez Hanafi A police sergeant serving at the Oworo Police Division, Lagos State, Yakubu Aiyegba, and a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Obosa Augustine, have been arrested for alleged robbery. They were apprehended along with a taxi driver, Godwin George, by operatives from the Shasha Police Station. PUNCH Metro learnt that Aiyegba and Augustine were […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 15, 2017
from The Punch News

