Afeez Hanafi A 30-year-old woman, Oluchukwu Ezemaduka, is currently battling with a damaged jaw at a private hospital, West Care Specialist Hospital in Akowonjo, Lagos, after she was allegedly battered by a riot policeman, Idiahgbe Iyobosa. Iyobosa, who is attached to a bank in the FESTAC Town, was said to have repeatedly hit the woman […] The post Policeman breaks woman’s jaw for withholding girlfriend’s whereabouts appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 31, 2017

from The Punch News

